(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Inter Milan are interested in signing the Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martínez.

They are hoping to improve the goalkeeping department in January, and they have identified the 2022 World Cup winner as a target, as per Fichajes.

Inter Milan keen on Emiliano Martinez

Yann Sommer will be a free agent in the summer of 2026, and Inter Milan are hoping to replace him. Martínez has been linked with an exit from Aston Villa in recent months; he was heavily linked with Manchester United during the summer transfer window, but the move did not go through. It will be interesting to see if Inter Milan can sign him.

They are one of the biggest clubs in Italy, and the opportunity to join them will be exciting for the South American goalkeeper. He has won the World Cup and Copa America with Argentina, and he will look to win major trophies at the club level now.

Martinez will fancy a move

The opportunity to join Inter Milan will be exciting for him. He will certainly hope to secure a move in January. The South American is in his 30s, and this could be the final opportunity for him to join an elite club and fight for league titles. He will be determined to secure the move if the opportunity presents itself.

Aston Villa have already signed a quality alternative in Enzo Bizot. They are unlikely to stand in the way of the South American. Inter Milan will certainly benefit from his quality, experience, and leadership skills. Unai Emery has labelled him as “the best” goalkeeper in the world.

Martínez has proven himself in the Premier League and with his country. There is no doubt that he would be an excellent addition for the Italian club as well. It remains to be seen whether Inter Milan can sign him in a reasonable deal.