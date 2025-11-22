“Brainless”, “wild” – Chelsea fans furious with summer signing who’s been “painful” to watch

Liam Delap in action for Chelsea against Burnley (Photo by Nathan Stirk, Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans have been heavily critical of the performance of Liam Delap today despite their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez have given Chelsea all three points in a potentially tricky early kick-off, but it was far from a perfectly polished display from Enzo Maresca’s side.

Delap in particular has seemed a bit off the pace and made some poor decisions, with fans raging on social media about the level of performance he’s put in.

Delap joined Chelsea this summer after an impressive season at Ipswich Town last season, but it remains to be seen if he’s quite up to the standard required to play for such a big club.

Chelsea fans fuming at “brainless” Liam Delap performance

See below as numerous big Chelsea accounts and other Blues fans rage at Delap for today’s poor performance…

Joao Pedro and Delap are an extremely painful watch this match. Heavy touches, lack of final pass, decision making… — Pys (@CFCPys) November 22, 2025

Wild from Delap — Chelsea Dodgers (@TheBlueDodger) November 22, 2025

Delap is brainless — Ben (@CriminalCosta) November 22, 2025

Liam Delap with all due respect should not be playing for a club like Chelsea. He’s been poor.#burche — Peace (@TimeyinI) November 22, 2025

Liaaaam! That was outrageous! Gittens was in! — NiiNiiFC-BlueLionsTV (@NiiNiiFC) November 22, 2025

Delap has the worst vision i’ve ever seen. How on earth has he hacked Kane comparisons? — sam? (@sambrazy) November 22, 2025

Delaps brain is about 2 seconds too slow — Scott Marley (@ScottyM3010) November 22, 2025

Delap will no doubt need to improve, but was he really as bad as these fans’ reactions suggest?

Liam Delap’s stats for Chelsea vs Burnley

Delap didn’t score against Burnley and he got some of his decision-making wrong at key moments, but what else do the stats say about how he got on in this game?

Well, it doesn’t look too great for the 22-year-old as he ended with a 6.2/10 rating on WhoScored – the lowest rated Chelsea player in the entire match.

He didn’t exactly trouble the Burnley goalkeeper much, taking only two shots and failing to get a single one on target.

Delap played a total of 11 passes, 8 of which were accurate, but none of which were ‘key passes’.

Perhaps there’ll be more to come from Delap, but for now Chelsea fans’ anger seems pretty justified as he should surely be capable of doing a bit more against lower-table opposition like this.