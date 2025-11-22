“Brainless”, “wild” – Chelsea fans furious with summer signing who’s been “painful” to watch

Chelsea FC
Posted by
Liam Delap in action for Chelsea against Burnley
Liam Delap in action for Chelsea against Burnley (Photo by Nathan Stirk, Luke Hales/Getty Images)

Chelsea fans have been heavily critical of the performance of Liam Delap today despite their 2-0 win over Burnley at Turf Moor.

Goals from Pedro Neto and Enzo Fernandez have given Chelsea all three points in a potentially tricky early kick-off, but it was far from a perfectly polished display from Enzo Maresca’s side.

Delap in particular has seemed a bit off the pace and made some poor decisions, with fans raging on social media about the level of performance he’s put in.

Delap joined Chelsea this summer after an impressive season at Ipswich Town last season, but it remains to be seen if he’s quite up to the standard required to play for such a big club.

Chelsea fans fuming at “brainless” Liam Delap performance

See below as numerous big Chelsea accounts and other Blues fans rage at Delap for today’s poor performance

Delap will no doubt need to improve, but was he really as bad as these fans’ reactions suggest?

Liam Delap’s stats for Chelsea vs Burnley

Liam Delap reacts during Chelsea vs Wolves
Liam Delap reacts during Chelsea vs Wolves (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Delap didn’t score against Burnley and he got some of his decision-making wrong at key moments, but what else do the stats say about how he got on in this game?

Well, it doesn’t look too great for the 22-year-old as he ended with a 6.2/10 rating on WhoScored – the lowest rated Chelsea player in the entire match.

He didn’t exactly trouble the Burnley goalkeeper much, taking only two shots and failing to get a single one on target.

More Stories / Latest News
Arne Slot looks on, plus Liverpool logo and 'breaking news' banner
Huge boost: Liverpool transfer target fully sold on Reds project
Benjamin Sesko in action for Man United
Why Man United ended up backing out of signing Arsenal star
Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate
Sources: “Generous” Liverpool offer made as player’s “priority” explained

Delap played a total of 11 passes, 8 of which were accurate, but none of which were ‘key passes’.

Perhaps there’ll be more to come from Delap, but for now Chelsea fans’ anger seems pretty justified as he should surely be capable of doing a bit more against lower-table opposition like this.

More Stories Enzo Maresca Liam Delap

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *