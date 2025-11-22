“We want…” – Mikel Arteta explains why he’s confident Arsenal will seal important deal

England players lining up, and Mikel Arteta (Photo by Mike Hewitt, George Wood/Getty Images)

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has explained why he has confidence over Bukayo Saka eventually signing a new contract with the club.

The Gunners have reached an agreement with Saka, as exclusively reported via the Daily Briefing earlier this week, and it shouldn’t be too much longer now before it’s officially announced.

Saka has been a hugely important player for Arsenal and fans will hope this good news can be confirmed as soon as possible, but Arteta’s latest update should ease any concerns they have.

Mikel Arteta explains why he’s confident over new Bukayo Saka deal

Speaking at his press conference yesterday, Arteta explained his confidence over the Saka situation and talked up the England international as someone who can build a legacy at the club in the long term.

“I prefer that word, I think it is confidence. What Bukayo has transmitted to me and the club, and Emeka [Obasi, Saka’s agent) as well, is that they want to continue to be here,” the Spanish tactician told reporters.

“It’s a very healthy and powerful relationship. The journey that he has had at the club and what he has become is something we want to maintain.

“That is something that is going to leave a legacy at this club and he needs to fulfil that role.”

How important is Bukayo Saka to Arsenal?

Saka has been one of Arsenal’s best players and generally one of Europe’s top attacking midfielders for a number of years now.

The 24-year-old has 76 goals in 277 games for the Gunners since rising up from their academy, and he’s often captained the side when Martin Odegaard has been out injured.

Saka regularly gets into double figures for both goals and assists, and is a crucial part of how Arteta’s side plays, so if he can commit his future he’ll surely go on to help this team achieve great things.