Arsenal and Chelsea are interested in signing the Olympique Marseille prodigy Robinio Vaz.

According to a report from Africa Foot, Arsenal and Chelsea are monitoring the progress of the talented youngster, and they could look to make a move for him in the coming months.

Chelsea initiate move for Robinio Vaz

Chelsea have already made preliminary contact with the player and his representatives. They are also maintaining contact with the Marseille hierarchy. It will be interesting to see if they follow it up with an official offer to get the deal done.

Vaz has a contract with Marseille until 2028, and they are under no pressure to sell him right now. They value the player at around €16 million, and it will be interesting to see if Chelsea are willing to pay a premium in order to get the deal done.

The 18-year-old is highly rated across Europe. He has a big feature ahead of himself, and he could develop into an important Premier League player with the right guidance. The move to Chelsea could help him improve further. They have done well to nurture young players, and they could play a role in his development. They are also one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be hard to turn down for the young attacker.

However, he has a long-term contract with Marseille, and they will hold all the cards with regard to the transfer.

Arsenal eyeing Vaz as well

Arsenal are monitoring his situation as well. They have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could also be an attractive destination for the player. They are looking to build a formidable squad, and signing a top young talent would be ideal for them. It will be interesting to see which of the two London clubs can get the deal done.

