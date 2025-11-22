Sources: “Generous” Liverpool offer made as player’s “priority” explained

Marc Guehi and Ibrahima Konate (Photo by Matt McNulty, Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Liverpool are understood to have made a generous new contract offer to Ibrahima Konate as they bid to keep him from leaving for Real Madrid.

As reported for the Daily Briefing, the France international is yet to respond to Liverpool’s latest offer, with a decision expected in the coming weeks.

However, there is perhaps the sense that Real Madrid is Konate’s priority, so that could be one to watch if he ultimately decides not to renew with the Reds.

What sources are saying about Ibrahima Konate’s Liverpool future

As I wrote in my original report, sources I’ve spoken to gave me the following details:

Konate has received a very “generous” new contract offer from Liverpool, who are still working to try to keep him at the club

While it’s not explicitly been stated that this will be Liverpool’s final offer, my source described negotiations as being at “a crucial stage”, so read into that what you will

Konate has not yet given Liverpool an official response, but it’s felt that this could come soon, possibly in the next few weeks

Real Madrid have been monitoring Konate’s situation for a while now and his status as a free agent makes him an “attractive” option for them

Konate also has interest from Bayern Munich and PSG, but my source stressed very clearly that “Real Madrid would be his priority” if he were to leave Anfield

Can Liverpool replace a key player like Ibrahima Konate?

Having lost Trent Alexander-Arnold in the summer after a lengthy contract saga, it would be far from ideal if LFC also ended up losing Konate just a year later.

The 26-year-old has been a solid performer alongside Virgil van Dijk at Anfield, but it looks like the excellent Marc Guehi would be in line to replace him.

It remains to be seen if Guehi can prove to be as good as Konate has been, but from what we’ve seen from him at Crystal Palace that seems like a fairly safe bet.