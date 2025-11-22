Oliver Glasner looks on during a Crystal Palace game last season (Photo by Henry Browne/Getty Images)

Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner has now admitted that Naouirou Ahamada does not have a future at the Premier League club.

The 23-year-old has struggled for opportunities at Crystal Palace, and it would be ideal for him to leave the club in January. He will be desperate to get his career back on track with regular opportunities, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up.

Glasner on Naouirou Ahamada

“He’s been training with the Under-21s the whole time,” Glasner revealed (h/t YahooSport). “Now it’s about giving him minutes. “He tried to find a club in the summer. We had talks, but we didn’t find the right club. “His contract will end next summer. I hope he continues his career in the best way. We want to prepare and support him for that. “I don’t know if we would let him go on free in January. It’s not my decision or job. “The club and player try to get the most money and the new club tries to pay the least amount of money possible. If we find a solution, it will happen. If we don’t, it will happen in the summer.”

Where will Ahamada end up?

He featured twice in the pre-season friendly for Crystal Palace this season, but he has not been a part of the team in the competitive fixtures. The Frenchman is currently waiting to sort out his future when the transfer window opens in January.

He will be out of contract at the end of the season, and he has been playing with the club’s U-21 side. It does not make any sense for Crystal Palace to keep him at the club when he can leave on a free transfer in the summer. It would be ideal for them to let the player move on in January for a nominal fee.

It will be interesting to see if he can secure the ideal move in the coming weeks. He needs opportunities at this stage of his career, and he should look to join a club where he will be a first-team player.

