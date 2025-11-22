Leeds will receive much-needed funds before the end of the season. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds United are looking to sell Illan Meslier in January.

The French goalkeeper has fallen down the pecking order at the English club, and he needs to move on in order to play regularly. Sitting on the bench at Leeds will not benefit him at this stage of his career.

Milan keen on Illan Meslier

Meanwhile, a report from SpazioMilan claims that AC Milan are interested in providing him with an exit route. Mike Maignan could be on his way out of the club, and the French goalkeeper is being looked at as a potential replacement.

Leeds are unlikely to stand in his way, and it will be interesting to see if they can recoup a reasonable amount of money for him. The goalkeeper will be a free agent at the end of the season, and he will be able to move on for free in the summer. It would make sense for Leeds to sell him for a nominal price in January.

Meanwhile, AC Milan will be hoping to sign him on a bargain. He could prove to be a useful player for them. The opportunity to join one of the biggest clubs in the world will be quite exciting.

Milan in contact with Meslier

The report claims that the French goalkeeper agent Pini Zahavi has already had contact with the Italian club, and more talks are expected to take place ahead of the January window. All parties will be hoping to secure an agreement in the coming weeks.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper will look to get his career back on track with first-team action. He is unlikely to get that opportunity at Leeds, and he will hope that the Italian outfit will be able to provide him with the platform he needs.