Angelo Stiller has been linked with a move away from Stuttgart in recent weeks.

The 24-year-old German midfielder is on the radar of Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Manchester United. Stiller has been labelled as “spectacular” by his teammates.

However, a report from Fichajes claims that the player would prefer to join Real Madrid instead of a move to the Premier League.

The development will come as a huge blow for Liverpool and Manchester United, who have shown interest in securing his signature.

Liverpool and Man United need Angelo Stiller

Liverpool have been overly dependent on Ryan Gravenberch and need more defensive cover in the middle of the park. Stiller would have been the ideal addition for them. He has been a key player for club and country, and he has the physicality and technical attributes for Premier League football as well.

On the other hand, Manchester United need a quality long-term replacement for Casemiro.

The Brazilian is in the twilight stages of his career, and he has been quite underwhelming. Manchester United need an upgrade, and signing the German international could be ideal for them.

However, it seems that Real Madrid have a huge advantage in the transfer race now.

Real Madrid have edge in Stiller chase

It will be interesting to see if the Spanish outfit is ready to complete the deal in the coming months.

They have struggled to control games in the middle of the park, and they need more quality in that area of the pitch. Signing the German could be ideal. The 24-year-old has the physicality and technical attributes to help them improve. It will be interesting to see if Real Madrid can get the deal across the line.

Stuttgart are unlikely to sanction his departure easily, and they could demand a premium.