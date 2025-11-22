25-year-old planning West ham exit in January

Nuno Espirito Santo looks on during West Ham vs Newcastle (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

West Ham United goalkeeper Mads Hermansen is reportedly planning to leave the club in the January transfer window after a difficult start to life at the London Stadium.

The 25-year-old only recently joined the Hammers, moving from Leicester City during the summer after the Foxes’ relegation from the Premier League.

Hermansen had impressed at Leicester but has struggled for West Ham, making just four appearances in total, and failing to establish himself as the club’s number one.

West Ham now seem to clearly prefer Alphonse Areola as their first choice in goal, and that’s leading to reports of Hermansen making a quick exit from the east London club.

Mads Hermansen to leave West Ham for Serie A transfer?

According to reports in Italy, Hermansen is looking for a move this January and could find suitors in Serie A.

Lazio are keen on Hermansen, as are Fiorentina, so those look like two early options emerging for the Danish shot-stopper.

It will be interesting to see, however, if West Ham are ready to give the green light to Hermansen’s exit as they could arguably do with keeping him to serve at least as a backup to Areola.

WHUFC also have veteran Polish goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski as an option to come in if needed, but he’s now 40 years of age so might not be the best option if he ends up being needed for a long run of games.

Still, it’s clear that it hasn’t worked out for Hermansen at West Ham and it seems we’re now heading towards an inevitable exit before too long.