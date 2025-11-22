Manchester City are interested in signing the FC Koln attacker Said El Mala.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested in the 19-year-old winger as well.

Pete O’Rourke said: “(He’s) one of the most exciting young players in the German Bundesliga, four goals and one assist in nine appearances for Koln this season, which has brought him onto the radar of some of the top clubs in European football.

“I did a story last month on Football Insider suggesting that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United were all sending scouts to watch El Mala, and now Manchester City are the latest club to show interest in the exciting winger.

“That’s no surprise. All the top clubs do their homework on the best young players who are making waves in European football.”