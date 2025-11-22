Man City battle Man United & Liverpool for attacker “making waves in European football”

Pep Guardiola during a press conference
Pep Guardiola during a press conference (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Manchester City are interested in signing the FC Koln attacker Said El Mala.

According to Football Insider, Liverpool, Manchester United, and Chelsea are interested in the 19-year-old winger as well.

Pete O’Rourke said: “(He’s) one of the most exciting young players in the German Bundesliga, four goals and one assist in nine appearances for Koln this season, which has brought him onto the radar of some of the top clubs in European football.

“I did a story last month on Football Insider suggesting that Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United were all sending scouts to watch El Mala, and now Manchester City are the latest club to show interest in the exciting winger.

“That’s no surprise. All the top clubs do their homework on the best young players who are making waves in European football.”

Man City could use Said El Mala

He has done quite well in the Bundesliga, and he could prove to be a quality acquisition for the Premier League clubs as well.

Manchester City need more quality and cutting edge in the final third, and the 19-year-old will add unpredictability going forward.

Manchester City have sent scouts to watch the player in action, and it remains to be seen whether they are prepared to make an official move.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Man United also keen on El Mala

Said El Mala of 1.FC Koln celebrates scoring
Said El Mala of 1.FC Koln celebrates scoring. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, Chelsea, Liverpool, and Manchester United need more quality on the flanks as well. All three clubs have struggled to create too many goal-scoring opportunities this season, and the 19-year-old could make a difference for them in the final third.

The opportunity to join some of the biggest clubs in the world will be exciting for the young attacker. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.

El Mala should join a club where he will get regular chances. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. It would be detrimental to his development.

