Manchester United are interested in signing the highly talented Burkinabe midfielder Mohamed Zongo.

The 15-year-old has attracted the attention of top teams with his performances for the Tenakourou Academy. According to a report from Africa Foot, Manchester City are scouting the player as well. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United can get the deal done. Several clubs have held talks with his academy regarding a potential move.

Man United keen on Mohamed Zongo

Zongo is highly rated in Africa, and he has a bright future ahead of himself. He could develop into an important first-team player for Manchester United with the right guidance. They are one of the biggest clubs in the world, and the opportunity to join them will be quite exciting. Manchester United have done well to groom young players in the past, and they could play a key role in the development of Zongo as well.

It remains to be seen whether they can secure an agreement with Tenakourou Academy now.

Man City keen on Zongo

Meanwhile, Manchester City will fancy their chances of getting the deal done as well. They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and the 15-year-old would be a long-term investment. They have an ambitious project and a top-class manager. They will be an attractive destination for the player as well.

The midfielder must choose his next destination carefully. He should look to join a club where there is a clear pathway for his development. He will need opportunities to grow as a player. Sitting on the bench at a big club will not benefit him. It remains to be seen how the situation unfolds.

