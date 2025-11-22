Man United manager Ruben Amorim looks on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Manchester United are interested in signing the Nottingham Forest midfielder Elliot Anderson in the coming months.

They were hoping to sign the player in January, but a move will be difficult. According to TeamTalk, the Nottingham Forest midfielder is the number one target for Manchester United in January.

Elliot Anderson price revealed

However, they will have to pay a premium if they want to sign the player in the coming weeks.

Manchester United were hoping to sign him for £60 million in January, but Dean Jones has now revealed that Nottingham Forest will hold out for at least £100 million.

Jones said to TEAMtalk: “Any talk that Man Utd could land Anderson for £60million or anything close to that has been dismissed by my sources, and it is this £100million figure that is the price target for now. “There is no reason Forest would let him go for cheap, especially as he’s one of England’s main players for the World Cup, and there are a few clubs that would compete for the signing – that would help raise his fee.”

There is no doubt that the 23-year-old is a tremendous talent with a bright future. He is one of the best young midfielders in the league right now, and he will only improve with coaching and experience.

Anderson would be an asset

Anderson could develop into a quality player for Manchester United with the right guidance. However, £100 million is a substantial asking price. It will be interesting to see if Manchester United are willing to break the bank for him.

He has the qualities to justify the outlay in future, but Manchester United might not want to pay over the odds for the player right now. Waiting until the summer transfer window might see them sign the player for a more reasonable amount of money.

It remains to be seen how the situation develops over the next few weeks.