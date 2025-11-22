Jorthy Mokio in action for Ajax (Photo by Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are emerging as the favourites to seal the transfer of highly-sought-after Ajax wonderkid Jorthy Mokio, as first reported here for the Daily Briefing.

The Red Devils are alongside other big clubs like Tottenham and Newcastle who’ve been monitoring Mokio’s development as he becomes regarded as one of the finest young players in Europe.

The 17-year-old has also previously been scouted by Chelsea, but it’s understood that the Blues have cooled their interest, as have Liverpool.

Jorthy Mokio transfer situation explained as Man United lead chase

Well-connected sources with a close understanding of Mokio’s situation told me: “Manchester United are leading the chase for Jorthy Mokio.

“They are already working on a project that could offer Mokio guaranteed minutes and a clear development path.”

This certainly looks promising for United, while it’s also added that the Belgium international wants out of Ajax due to doubts over the struggling Dutch club’s sporting project at the moment.

Jorthy Mokio transfer could be a coup for United

In so much of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era, we’ve seen United blowing frankly stupid money on plenty of flops.

MUFC have struggled to recover since Ferguson’s retirement and it would be good if they could smarten up their recruitment again to identify the best young players in world football who they can sign on the cheap.

Mokio could be one of those, and it seems like things are moving along well, even if this is far from a done deal yet.

If United bring Mokio in then he could prove an excellent long-term signing, just like some of the youngsters Chelsea have done well to sign in recent times, with the growing feeling that their long-term project is developing into something really promising.