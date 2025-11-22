Report: Man United ready to axe duo that would save them £31m a year on wages

Sir Jim Ratcliffe watching Manchester United's defeat to Manchester City (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester United are reportedly ready to offload both Casemiro and Jadon Sancho instead of triggering the option to extend their contracts by a year.

The Red Devils could do with making some changes to their squad and have long looked like they need to be a bit smarter about how they spend their money.

There has been a report from TEAMtalk about Man Utd offloading three players and using the funds to bring in three new ones, and now similar is being reported elsewhere.

Manchester United ready to make decision to save them £31m a year

According to the Sun, United are prepared to axe both Casemiro and Sancho at the end of this current campaign, when they’re both out of contract.

The report explains this would save the club £31m a year off their wage bill, so it’s easy to see why they’re leaning towards letting the duo leave as soon as possible.

In theory, United could trigger the option to keep them for one more year, but it’s easy to imagine that they might struggle to find buyers for them, and then end up being saddled with that £31m extra on their wage bill again.

What next for Casemiro and Sancho?

Sancho has been a major flop at Old Trafford and is currently struggling whilst out on loan at Aston Villa as well.

It perhaps seems unlikely that Villa will take up the option to sign Sancho permanently, but it will be interesting to see if he ends up having any other offers.

CaughtOffside have been informed that Sancho has held talks over a possible move to Turkey, so that could be one to keep an eye on.

Casemiro, meanwhile, has shown some improvement under Ruben Amorim, but his age means he’s surely not a solid long-term option.

The Brazilian looks like he could do well to step down to a slightly lower level such as the Saudi Pro League or MLS if he wants to prolong his career.