Huge boost: Liverpool transfer target fully sold on Reds project

Liverpool are looking in a strong position to sign Crystal Palace central defender Marc Guehi as a replacement for Ibrahima Konate, as first reported via the Daily Briefing.

Guehi is nearing the end of his contract at Palace, just as Konate is also coming towards the end of his current deal with Liverpool.

Both players are on course to become free agents next summer, though Liverpool are trying to keep Konate with a generous new contract offer.

If the France international decides to move on, one imagines Reds fans would be pretty happy with a player of Guehi’s calibre joining on a free transfer.

What’s the situation with Liverpool’s move for Marc Guehi?

As has been widely reported, LFC came close to landing Guehi in the summer, before Palace pulled the plug on the deal late on.

Still my understanding remains that Guehi is fully sold on the Liverpool project, with the Merseyside giants the favourites to sign him as he also has no intention on signing a new deal at Selhurst Park.

The 25-year-old looks ideal to replace Konate, though one imagines Liverpool would ideally keep the Frenchman and have both players in Arne Slot’s squad next season.

After big spending, Guehi on a free transfer is just what Liverpool need

Liverpool’s recent signings haven’t really worked out, with Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz, Jeremie Frimpong and Milos Kerkez all costing big money but struggling at Anfield so far.

It would be slightly ironic if after all that spending, a free transfer like Guehi ended up having the most positive impact.

Of course, if Guehi weren’t so close to the end of his Palace contract he’d likely cost a big fee as well, but it just shows that there is good business to be done without necessarily just throwing money at the game’s biggest names.