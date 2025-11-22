Fabrizio Romano provides major new update on Liverpool & Man City transfer target

Arne Slot and Pep Guardiola look on (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Fabrizio Romano has strongly linked Manchester City and Bayern Munich as leading admirers of Feyenoord’s talented young right-back Givairo Read.

The 19-year-old has shone in the Eredivisie and looks like a player with a big future in the game, so it will be interesting to see where he ends up next.

CaughtOffside were previously informed about Liverpool’s interest in Read, but it now seems the main contenders for his signature will be Man City and Bayern.

That’s according to Romano in his X post below, with the Italian journalist expecting the Dutch teenager to be one to watch on the transfer market in 2026…

Romano posted: “EXCL: Manchester City add Dutch right back Givairo Read among options monitored for new RB in 2026. Bayern are also interested as they held talks with his camp, both clubs are keen on Feyenoord’s talent.”

Givairo Read transfer looks like one to watch for 2026

For now, it may be City and Bayern looking like the two frontrunners for Read, but it wouldn’t be surprising if other top clubs ended up joining the race for the exciting young defender.

Read could make sense for Liverpool, who initially looked at him as a candidate to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold as he headed towards the end of his contract.

In the end, the Reds brought in Jeremie Frimpong instead, but he’s struggled at Anfield so far, so it wouldn’t be surprising if Read ended up back on their radar in the near future.

Still, it won’t be easy to beat clubs like City and Bayern to his signature, with both clubs among the biggest in the world and having considerable resources when it comes to the spending power they have in the transfer market.

Whether it’s at City or Liverpool, it would certainly be a positive to see this elite wonderkid coming to the Premier League for his next move.