Newcastle United are interested in signing the AZ Alkmaar midfielder Kees Smit.

According to a report from The Daily Mail, Newcastle United are hoping to get the deal done despite the competition from multiple clubs.

Apparently, the Dutch outfit are holding out for a fee of around £20–25 million. Manchester United and Liverpool are interested in Smit as well.

Newcastle keen on Kees Smit

Newcastle scouts are keeping close tabs on the AZ Alkmaar midfielder, and it remains to be seen whether they decide to make a move for him.

They need more control in the middle of the park, and the Netherlands under-21 international could prove to be a very useful acquisition.

Newcastle have quality midfielders at their disposal, but they need more depth in the side if they want to compete at the highest level regularly.

The 19-year-old is a phenomenal talent with a bright future. He could develop into a key player for Newcastle in the Premier League.

The £20–25 million investment could look like a bargain in future. Newcastle must do everything in their power to get the deal done.

Smit would be an asset

They are looking to build a formidable squad for the future, and signing some of the best young prospects in Europe would be a wise decision.

They have an ambitious project and a quality team. They are one of the wealthiest clubs in the world.

Newcastle managed to win a domestic trophy last season, and they are competing in the Champions League this season. They will be an attractive destination for the 19-year-old midfielder as well.

He will feel that he can continue his development with regular opportunities at Newcastle. If he manages to fulfil his potential, he will be able to join elite clubs in future.