Real Madrid defender Trent Alexander-Arnold is reportedly unhappy with his situation at the Spanish club, and he wishes that he had signed a new contract with Liverpool.

According to Spanish publication El Nacional, the defender has struggled at the Spanish club, and he wishes that he had stayed at his boyhood club. The right-back had the option to sign a new contract with Liverpool and stay at the club. However, he decided to leave them on a free transfer.

Trent Alexander-Arnold regrets Liverpool exit

So far, the move to Real Madrid has not worked out for him. He has had injury problems, and his performances have been mediocre. He has struggled for regular opportunities at the Spanish club. It will be interesting to see if he can redeem himself and hold down a regular starting spot at Real Madrid.

Meanwhile, Liverpool have missed a player like him as well; they have missed his adventurous passing from the deep.

Can Alexander-Arnold turn it around?

There is no doubt that the England international is a quality player, and he is at the peak of his career. There is no reason why he cannot regain his peak form in the coming months.

Real Madrid will certainly hope that he can establish himself as a key player for the club. They need someone with his skill set who can break the lines from deep.

Alexander-Arnold is still adapting to life in Spain, and he might come good in the coming months.

Real Madrid will probably have to be patient with him and allow him to regain his form and confidence with time.

There is a lot of pressure on the England international, and it has made things difficult for him. The player is currently struggling to cement his place in the England national team for the upcoming World Cup as well. He will be desperate to be a part of the mega event with his country, and it remains to be seen whether he can bounce back strongly.