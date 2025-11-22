West Ham rival Crystal Palace for transfer of underrated 25-year-old

West Ham United are reportedly among the clubs eyeing up a potential transfer move for Bayern Munich right-back Sacha Boey ahead of January.

It looks like the 25-year-old is set to be made available, sparking interest from across Europe, with West Ham said to be in the mix.

That’s according to a report from tz.de, who also also name the Hammers’ London rivals Crystal Palace as suitors for Boey, along with Juventus, Monaco, Lyon, Sevilla, and his former club Galatasaray.

This follows Boey also being linked as a likely target for Crystal Palace by Football Insider in the last few days, so we could see an intriguing battle over who gets to bring the Frenchman to the Premier League this winter.

Sacha Boey on West Ham’s list for January transfer window

It’s been a poor start to the season for West Ham, so it makes sense that they could be preparing for a busy January to try to turn their season around.

Boey could be a decent addition to Nuno Espirito Santo’s squad, with the experienced defender looking like someone who could give them a real lift as they look to get out of the relegation zone.

Still, WHUFC also need numerous signings in other areas, so Boey on his own probably won’t be enough.

Could Sacha Boey lean towards Palace over Hammers?

Boey might also look at the clubs interested in him and decide he could do better than moving to the London Stadium.

West Ham’s current struggles might make it harder to attract the calibre of player they need, and Boey will clearly have other tempting options.

The former Galatasaray man could do better to join Palace, who won the FA Cup under Oliver Glasner last season and who look far more likely to finish in the top half of the table this term.

Meanwhile, a big European club like Juventus would also surely be tempting for him, while Monaco are another who could offer Champions League football.

