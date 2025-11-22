Nuno Espirito Santo may want a new signing or two at West Ham. (Photo by Eddie Keogh/Getty Images)

West Ham United are hoping to improve their attacking unit in the coming months, and they have identified the Norwich City striker Josh Sargent as a potential target.

According to Football Insider, they sent Scouts to watch the player in action earlier today. The 25-year-old has done well for Norwich and the United States national team. He could prove to be a useful acquisition for West Ham.

Leeds United wanted to sign Sargent in the summer.

West Ham need Josh Sargent

The player has five goals and two assists in the Championship this season, and he was quite impressive last season as well. West Ham needs to add more goals to the side, and signing a striker should be one of the priorities in January.

The 25-year-old will certainly be attracted to the idea of joining a Premier League club. It will be interesting to see if the London club can convince Norwich to sell their star striker in the middle of the season. It would be a major blow for the Canaries.

They are currently four points above the relegation zone, and they will be desperate to keep their best players so that they can survive in the Championship.

Can West Ham sign Sargent?

Meanwhile, West Ham are also in a similar position. They are fighting for survival in the Premier League. They need to bring in quality players in order to bounce back strongly.

Convincing the 25-year-old striker to join the club will not be difficult. He will want to test himself at the highest level, and moving to the Premier League could be ideal for him at this stage of his career. He is at the peak of his powers, and he will look to make his Mark in the top flight.