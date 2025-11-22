Benjamin Sesko in action for Man United (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Manchester United reportedly relied heavily on data to pursue their transfer targets this summer, which is what led them to choose a move for Benjamin Sesko over Viktor Gyokeres.

Both strikers were seen as likely to move this summer, after impressing at RB Leipzig and Sporting Lisbon, respectively.

After a lengthy saga, Sesko ended up at Man Utd while Gyokeres joined Arsenal, even though the latter could have linked up with his former Sporting manager Ruben Amorim at Old Trafford.

Still, according to the Times, it was a data-led approach that pushed the Red Devils more towards Sesko as it seemed he would make the better tactical fit for Amorim’s side.

Were Manchester United right to sign Benjamin Sesko over Viktor Gyokeres?

United will feel they got the younger player with more room to improve over time, but it’s not really been the most convincing start for him in Manchester.

Gyokeres hasn’t been quite as prolific for Arsenal as he was for Sporting, but overall the Sweden international probably looks like the better signing overall, at least based on what we’ve seen so far.

See below for a comparison of the two players’ stats this season…

Player Games Goals Assists Viktor Gyokeres 14 6 0 Benjamin Sesko 12 2 1

Meanwhile, you can also see the graphic below detailing more than just pure goal and assist stats, and it paints a bit of a mixed picture…

Ultimately, we’ll have to wait a bit longer to work out which of these signings is the best.

United didn’t sign Sesko as someone who would necessarily hit the ground running, so they’ll hope some improvement comes soon, but surely with a decent degree of patience.

Still, if Sesko doesn’t add to his two goals soon then there’ll be some concerns that they’ve signed another Rasmus Hojlund or Joshua Zirkzee.