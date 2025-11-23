Alan Shearer raises ‘concern’ over Man City issue that may hamper their title challenge

Alan Shearer on punditry duty (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Manchester City suffered their fourth defeat of the Premier League this season against Newcastle United on Saturday.

Pep Guardiola’s side lost 2-1 against Eddie Howe’s team at St. James Park, with Harvery Barnes scoring both the goals for the Magpies.

It was a tightly contested encounter between both the teams that ended up handing Howe his first win against Guardiola’s team.

City had the chance to close the gap on league leaders Arsenal to one point but they failed to make the most of that opportunity.

With Chelsea earlier winning their match against Burnley, the Blues moved to second position in the league, leading Guardiola’s City in third position.

Alan Shearer was critical of Man City’s defense

Football pundit Alan Shearer was vocal about the biggest concern for Man City that may derail their Premier League title challenge against Arsenal this season.

The former Newcastle United striker pointed finger at City’s defensive frailty and claimed the Magpies could have easily scored more goals in the match.

‘I understand his frustration because his team have been beaten and well-beaten in that second half,’ Shearer told Premier League Productions, as reported by Metro.

‘They didn’t create a lot. He’s raw just after the game, he’s seen his team beaten in a really tough game, but for me the concern would be how many chances they are giving up, not any refereeing decisions or bad luck.

‘If Newcastle had their shooting boots on, they should have scored six or seven – they issed four absolute sitters. The way they carved City open would be a bigger concern for me.’

‘They are certainly not as good as they were, and we might never see them as good as what they were when they were on that unbelievable run,’ he added.

‘I mean, the standards that they set in terms of winning trophies, goals and all of those things, they were brilliant and I’, not sure we’ll see them get to that again.

‘They are certainly not the same team without the brilliant Rodri and the protection he gives them in that team. I’m not sure they’ve replaced him as yet. Whether they can find someone as good, probably not.

‘But the concern would be for me defensively. They are always going to socre goals, particularly with Haaland up front, but defensively they certainly aren’t as sharp as they used to be.’

What is actually wrong with Man City?

Shearer is spot on with his analysis about the City defense. Newcastle United could have and should have scored more goals.

The City midfield looked non-existent and failed to provide the defense the protection that it needed.

The Magpies had several opportunities to score more goals but it was goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma who saved the Sky Blues on multiple occasions with his brilliant performance.

Along with a weak defense, Man City’s over-reliance on Erling Haaland could cause them dearly this season.

When he doesn’t score, they do no look like scoring goals. Recently, Jeremy Doku and Phil Foden have contributed but they need more goal scorers in that team.

If opponents manage to keep Haaland quiet, they feel they can beat City considering the chances their defense will conceded.

Guardiola needs to address this issue before it’s too late. With a win against Tottenham on Sunday, Arsenal could increase their lead over City to seven points.

