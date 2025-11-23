“That didn’t really work out” – Arne Slot did not mince his comments after Liverpool defeat

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Premier League resumed after the international break and for Liverpool, nothing really changed.

They went into the international break with a 3-0 defeat against Manchester City. They resume the Premier League campaign with a 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest.

More worrying was the fact that this defeat came at Anfield, Liverpool’s fortress.

It was their sixth defeat in last seven Premier League matches and for the first time this season, they find themselves in the bottom half of the Premier League table.

Arne Slot has spoken candidly about the Reds’ recent poor run of form, taking full responsibility for the team’s performances and admitting that his tactical adjustments have not delivered the desired impact.

Arne Slot takes responsibility of Liverpool defeat

In a moment of honest self-assessment, the Dutchman addressed Liverpool’s struggles, saying, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“If things go well or things go bad it’s always my responsibility. I tried to adjust a few things that didn’t really work out”.

“We have quality players. It’s my job to get the best out of them. I am not at the moment. It’s my responsibility”.

After their transfer business in the summer, it looked like the Merseyside club were the outstanding favourites to win the league this season.

However, their sixth defeat now means that they would find it difficult to compete against Arsenal and Manchester City.

New signings are struggling to perform for Slot

Their new signings have not worked so far and that should be the biggest worry for the Merseyside club.

Alexander Isak, who started the defeat against Forest at Anfield, did not get involve in the match and looked like an isolated figure up front.

Milos Kerkez appears like he still needs more time to become the finished article.

As for the other players, the performances of Ibrahima Konate have looked worrying for the Reds.

Virgil Van Dijk’s defensive partner has looked confused, out of ideas and surprisingly a player who is perhaps struggling more because of his ongoing contract issues at the club.

Slot and his staff have to find solutions now before qualifying for the Champions League next season becomes an issue.

