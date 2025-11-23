Aston Villa want to sign a striker. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Aston Villa are eyeing another European place finish this season, and to increase their chances, they want to make signings in January. A new striker is on the agenda, given that Ollie Watkins has struggled for form over recent months.

One target that Aston Villa have is Real Madrid’s Gonzalo Garcia. The 21-year-old has struggled for minutes at the Bernabeu, so in order for his development not to stagnate for too much longer, he could depart – either on loan or via a permanent transfer.

Aston Villa, Brighton and Wolves want Gonzalo Garcia

According to Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider), Aston Villa have been joined in the race by Midlands rivals Wolves, while Brighton also fancy themselves to have a chance of bringing in the Spain U21 star.

“Garcia, young player, has found minutes hard to come by at Real Madrid this season. There’s no surprise it’s hard to break into Xabi Alonso’s start-studded team with the likes of Mbappe ahead of you, it’s tough to get minutes.

“He burst onto the scene over the summer, Garcia, and finished as the top scorer at the Club World Cup where he got four goals in that tournament. If Real Madrid are willing to loan him out, I’m sure it’s more than just Leeds will be interested in him. I believe Brighton, Villa and Wolves have all registered interest.

“A lot will depend on Real Madrid. If there’s any injuries to their forwards then it might mean there’s no chance that Garcia goes out and loan. So he’s probably one to keep an eye on in January, but a lot will depend on Real Madrid’s injuries, especially with Endrick leaving already.”

Where should Gonzalo Garcia end up?

Gonzalo would see plenty of minutes if he joined Aston Villa, given their involvement in the Premier League, FA Cup and Europa League. This could give them the edge over the likes of Brighton and Wolves in the race for his signature, although right now, there is no guarantee that he leaves Real Madrid.