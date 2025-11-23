Barcelona looking to beat Man United to the signing of Premier League icon

(Photo by Alex Caparros/Getty Images)

Barcelona are reportedly preparing for life after Robert Lewandowski, with Harry Kane and Julián Álvarez emerging as the leading candidates to succeed the Polish striker at Camp Nou, according to Mundo Deportivo.

Lewandowski, now 37, is entering the final months of his contract, and while his professionalism and fitness remain unquestioned, Barcelona are planning for the future as they aim to rebuild under a more sustainable long-term vision.

The Catalan giants have been closely monitoring Kane’s form at Bayern Munich, where the Englishman has enjoyed a sensational start to the 2025/26 season.

With 28 goals and 9 assists already across all competitions, Kane’s consistency and leadership have made him one of the most lethal forwards in world football.

Barcelona interested in a move for Harry Kane

Reports suggest Barcelona are encouraged by a €65 million release clause in his contract, a figure well within reach if they manage to offload fringe players and free up space under La Liga’s strict financial rules.

Manchester United have been linked with a move for the former Tottenham striker, who scored 213 Premier League goals for the north London club during his time in England.

Sources close to Barça claim that the club’s sporting director, Deco, has already held informal discussions with intermediaries about Kane’s availability, with president Joan Laporta personally keen on bringing in a proven world-class striker.

Julian Alvarez is also on Barca’s radar

Meanwhile, Atlético Madrid striker Álvarez is also admired internally, though his situation is more complex.

The Argentine, who joined Atleti after his stint at Manchester City, is under contract until 2030 and valued at around €100 million.

Barcelona are aware such a deal would require significant financial maneuvering or player exchanges.

Beyond the striker position, Barcelona are also set to reinforce other areas, particularly left-back, where Alejandro Grimaldo of Bayer Leverkusen has emerged as a leading target.

