David Moyes is seeking additions to his Everton squad. (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

Everton are already making plans to do transfer business in January, as David Moyes seeks reinforcements for his squad. Midfield is an area that he wants to address, and to do so, he could turn to a familiar face.

Back in 2023, Moyes led West Ham to the signing of James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, and almost three years on, he could do so again with Everton.

Everton line up January move for James Ward-Prowse

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Everton are interested in signing Ward-Prowse from West Ham.

“David Moyes knows him well from his time at West Ham. In fact, it was Moyesey who brought him there in the first place because he felt he could add something West Ham lacked at that time.

“If he now feels the situation at Everton is the same, he could look to bring him in again. So he’s definitely somebody who will be on their radar and if he does become available, they’re going to be among those looking to bring him in. He’s not been in the side at West Ham and the manager doesn’t seem to rate him, but maybe he needs a fresh start, and Everton would be willing to provide that for him.

“Looking at it from the outside, I’m not sure he’s what Everton need at the moment. He’s a good passer of the ball, but they’ve got a couple of those, I don’t think he offers enough out of possession to do a job in that team. But he’s a Premier League player in a position Everton want to strengthen, and he’s available for what I expect would be a reasonable price, so it wouldn’t surprise me.”

Should Everton sign James Ward-Prowse?

Ward-Prowse is no longer wanted at West Ham, so a January exit is inevitable. He would be a good squad player for Everton, although there are doubts about whether he would increase the quality in their squad.