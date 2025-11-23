(Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket/Michael Regan via Getty Images)

Manchester United’s hierarchy is reportedly preparing for a decisive summer regarding the future of Casemiro, with transfer expert Fabrizio Romano revealing a strategic shift in how the club views the Brazilian veteran.

Once tipped for a certain exit, the 33-year-old midfielder has enjoyed a remarkable renaissance during the 2025/26 campaign, becoming a lynchpin in Ruben Amorim’s tactical setup.

However, despite his on-pitch revival, Romano suggests that Casemiro’s long-term future at Old Trafford hangs in the balance due to the club’s evolving salary structure under INEOS.

Fabrizio Romano’s update on Casemiro

According to Romano, Manchester United are adopting a strategy similar to Harry Maguire regarding Casemiro, whose current contract is set to expire in the summer of 2026.

While the club acknowledges his crucial status, the financial reality of his current deal poses a hurdle for the new ownership model.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Romano explained the delicate situation:

“Guys, my understanding is that the situation of Casemiro is a really similar situation in terms of strategy to Harry Maguire.

“Casemiro and Maguire are out of contract in summer 2026. And for Manchester United, they are two really important players.

“Especially now Casemiro, we have to say congrats to Casemiro in this video because he’s been able to change his situation at Manchester United.

“If you think about Casemiro one year ago or bit more, there was a feeling like ‘okay we have to find a solution, we have to part ways the salary is too high, the player is not performing’.

“He was not an important or crucial player for United but Casemiro has always been a legend of the game. He’s the man who made history at Real Madrid, who made history with the Brazilian national team.

“So a fantastic midfielder he’s been able to change the situation to become a starter and a crucial player on and off the pitch, an absolute leader.

Romano further noted that without a compromise, a departure remains a very real possibility.

He continued: “So now the desire is from United obviously to continue with Casemiro but on different conditions.

“The salary he has right now is a salary that Manchester United don’t want to pay in the future. Not because of Casemiro or Maguire but because they want to change the salary structure.

“So at the moment for Casemiro eventually the only way to stay would be a different contract, a different salary. Otherwise he could be free next summer to go wherever he wants. He always had a lot of interest especially from Saudi Arabia.

“So after his excellent performances recently, Casemiro obviously will have many clubs interested. But at the moment that’s the situation with Casemiro. Nothing guaranteed in terms of new contract because of the salary.

“They need to find a solution on the salary structure together club and player, they have to try to find common ground on this point otherwise Casemiro could be leaving Manchester United in summer 2026.”

Casemiro’s turnaround under Ruben Amorim

The fact that Manchester United are even considering a contract extension marks a stunning turnaround for the five-time Champions League winner.

Just over a year ago, Casemiro appeared to be a fading force, struggling with the pace of the Premier League and facing heavy criticism.

However, the arrival of Ruben Amorim has seemingly revitalised the Brazilian.

This season, Casemiro has re-established himself as an “absolute leader” and an undroppable figure in the heart of midfield.

His reading of the game has been pivotal for Amorim’s system, offering protection to the backline while chipping in with crucial goals, particularly from set-pieces.

Data from the current season supports this narrative, with United’s defensive statistics improving significantly when Casemiro is on the pitch.

Amorim himself has lauded the midfielder and praised his ability to adapt to new tactical demands at this stage of his career.

As the summer approaches, the ball will likely be in Casemiro’s court: accept a reduced wage to continue at Old Trafford, or pursue a final lucrative payday, with interest from Saudi Arabia reportedly still strong.