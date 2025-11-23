Jadon Sancho has been told how he can seal move to Borussia Dortmund next year

(Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Jadon Sancho’s uncertain future has taken another twist, with reports from The Daily Mirror claiming that the winger will have to halve his £300,000-per-week salary if he wishes to rejoin Borussia Dortmund.

The 25-year-old is currently on loan at Aston Villa, but his spell in Birmingham has been underwhelming, with just four Premier League appearances since joining in the summer.

Sancho’s move to Villa was intended to reignite a career that has faltered since his high-profile £73 million transfer from Dortmund to Manchester United in 2021.

However, his struggles for form and fitness have continued. In the summer, United allowed him to leave in a loan move to join Aston Villa but the English winger has struggled to revive his career.

Jadon Sancho told to lower his wage demands

With Borussia Dortmund now interested in signing him again, he has been told to lower his wage demands.

Dortmund remain interested in bringing Sancho back to Germany, where he enjoyed his best football between 2017 and 2021.

The Bundesliga side believes a return could help him rediscover his spark but only if he accepts a drastically reduced wage package.

Dortmund’s current financial model does not allow for players earning anywhere near Sancho’s current salary at Old Trafford.

Sancho is ready to move back to the Bundesliga

Meanwhile, Sancho himself is believed to be open to the idea of returning to familiar surroundings, provided the move guarantees regular playing time.

A reunion with Dortmund could prove mutually beneficial, offering Sancho a fresh start and Dortmund a proven creative outlet as they look to challenge Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen for domestic honours.

However, unless the English winger is willing to make significant financial sacrifices, negotiations could stall once again.

With Man United willing to let the player leave the club permanently next year, Sancho has an opportunity to resurrect his career.

