Liverpool are planning to make signings in January. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool need to make signings in January, as has been established by their dreadful form over the last couple of months. The idea is for another centre-back to arrive, while there could be other areas of Arne Slot’s squad addressed too.

One of those is central midfield, where Liverpool have looked weaker this season. Dominik Szoboszlai has regularly been utilised at right-back which has not helped, but the likes of Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have not been at their best either. As such, there could be a new signing on the way.

Liverpool unlikely to sign Kees Smit in January

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool could sign Kees Smit, although a deal in January is considered to be improbable.

“Liverpool, like a lot of the top European clubs, are looking at Smit. He is very highly regarded, regarded as one of the best young Dutch players to come through in recent years as well, he’s still only 19 but he’s a key player in that AZ team. Dortmund, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Newcastle, all being linked with a move for Smit as well. So no surprises Liverpool are maybe in that hunt.

“It’s not an easy deal to do. I’d be very surprised if anything does happen in January. He’s under contract at AZ until 2028 and I’m sure AZ don’t want to lose such a key player like Smit mid-way through the season. So I don’t see a move happening in the January window. Maybe in the summer AZ might be more open to selling him but again it would be a big fee.”

Is Kees Smit the answer to Liverpool’s woes?

Smit is wanted by a number of clubs across Europe, including Newcastle. Liverpool would do well to sigh him, although given that he would likely be behind the likes of Szoboszlai, Florian Wirtz and Mac Allister, he may be better suited at a club where he would play more regularly.