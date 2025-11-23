Liverpool want to sign Marc Guehi. (Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool have struggled a lot in recent weeks, and this will almost certainly mean that they seek new signings when the transfer window opens in January. Central defence is an area that is to be addressed, and Marc Guehi is the main man in terms of targets.

Liverpool almost signed Guehi in the summer, but Crystal Palace pulled the plug on a deal due to being unable to sign a replacement. This has already cost them in terms of Premier League form, and there are chances that the England international does not arrive at all, with the likes of Real Madrid keeping tabs on the situation.

Guehi is out of contract next summer, and it is expected that he will not sign a new Crystal Palace deal. Liverpool hope to bring him to Anfield for free, but they may now be forced to pay a fee.

Marc Guehi move could be brought forward by Liverpool

As per Football Insider, Pete O’Rourke has revealed that Liverpool could bring Guehi in during the January transfer window, given that the likes of Real Madrid and Bayern Munich would be able to agree contract terms at that time.

“You’ve got the likes of Bayern Munich, Barcelona or Real Madrid, Inter Milan all ready and waiting to try and sign Guehi next summer on a free transfer or even on a pre-contract this January. That could possibly force Liverpool’s hand into bringing forward this deal early in January.

“Obviously that will be, for Crystal Palace, the best scenario for them as it means they would get some money for Guehi rather than seeing him leave on a free. Oliver Glasner doesn’t want to lose Guehi in January, because he’s going to be a hard man to replace. But that would mean Palace would get some money for him rather than letting him go for free, so it’s still up in the air with regard to his future.

“So I think it’s one to watch between now and the January transfer window to see if Liverpool do act quickly just to sort of fend off any potential rival interest from those top European clubs. And as I said, it will be Palace’s last chance to cash in on him as well.”

Should Liverpool sign Guehi in January?

It is essential that Liverpool sign Guehi, and January would be an ideal time to bring him in. He could help save their season, so whatever Crystal Palace’s asking price is could end up being good value.