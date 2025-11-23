Liverpool tell Arne Slot how many games he has to save his job after shock defeat

(Photo by Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Despite growing scrutiny and recent disappointing results, Liverpool manager Arne Slot continues to have the full backing of the club’s ownership group, who have decided to give the Dutchman until the New Year to turn the season around.

The decision reflects a belief within the Fenway Sports Group (FSG) hierarchy that Slot remains the right man to lead the team through this turbulent period, even as pressure mounts from fans and pundits alike.

The defending Premier League champions suffered another shock defeat on Saturday.

Nottingham Forest won 3-0 at Anfield, inflicting more misery on the Liverpool boss and his team, who have now lost six matches in the Premier League this season.

Liverpool crisis gets even worse

After an eventful summer transfer window in which the Reds signed Alexander Isak, Florian Wirtz and Hugo Ekitike, they have struggled to bring the best out of all these attacking stars and now after their latest defeat, they have fallen to the bottom half of the Premier League table.

According to a trusted source on X, the Liverpool owners are willing to give Slot until the new year to turn things around and steady the ship.

The information below has come from a trusted source within Liverpool ⬇️ ▪️Arne Slot has till New Years Currently, he’s got the full backing of the club owners, which is pretty significant. The owners are standing by him and are willing to give him until the new year to turn… pic.twitter.com/z4yxBcnPVU — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 22, 2025

Despite setting a deadline for the manager, the club hierarchy have complete faith in the abilities of the Dutch manager who guided them to the Premier League title last season.

The Reds officials feel Slot is the right man to take the club forward and come out of the current crisis.

Reds risk losing more ground in the title race

In a season when they were the outstanding favourites to win the league title, the Reds are struggling to even make it to the top four of the Premier League.

Slot has the support of the club and they believe he is the right man for the job but if by the new year their situation remains the same or gets worse, they could be forced to take a harsh decision.

If Arsenal beat Tottenham in the north London derby on Sunday, the Gunners will move 11 points ahead of Slot’s side in the Premier League table.

Liverpool and Man United face roadblock in pursuit of “spectacular” player