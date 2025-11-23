Man City target delays contract talks with Newcastle

Manchester City Newcastle United FC
Posted by
Newcastle defender Tino Livramento is wanted by Man City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Man City are planning to sign a new right-back next summer, and their top target continues to be Newcastle’s Tino Livramento. The 23-year-old, who returned to action against Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday, could be in for a 2026 move to Manchester, although that would depend on whether he pens a new contract at St James’ Park.

Livramento is out of contract in 2028, and in preparation of him entering the final 2.5 years of this deal, Newcastle want to tie home down to a new one. However, that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Tino Livramento yet to make decision on Newcastle future

Tino Livramento of Newcastle United
Tino Livramento of Newcastle United (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Livramento is expected to delay any decision on his future until later in the season.

“I’d be surprised if a decision was made on that now. Obviously the interest is there for Man City, and Newcastle want to keep him as well with the offer of a new contract because he’s an important player for them. But I don’t think that’s going to be on his mind at the moment.

“He wants to go to the World Cup with England, and obviously getting back to fitness and performing for Newcastle will give him the best shot at that. If he then goes to the World Cup and impresses there, obviously that could have an impact on his future because there will be more attention on him.

More Stories / Latest News
David Moyes wants to be reunited with midfielder at Everton
Jadon Sancho breaking news
Jadon Sancho has been told how he can seal move to Borussia Dortmund next year
Newcastle star could be tempted by January exit

“So he could delay signing a new deal and then see what his options are later on. Either way, I expect it’s something we will have to wait until after the World Cup for, because that’s where his focus is at the moment.”

Is Tino Livramento the right-back that Man City need?

Livramento has kicked on since joining Newcastle in 2023, and he is widely considered to be one of England’s best full-backs. He would undoubtedly be a top signing for Man City, although getting a deal done will be far from easy.

More Stories Tino Livramento

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *