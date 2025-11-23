Newcastle defender Tino Livramento is wanted by Man City. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images)

Man City are planning to sign a new right-back next summer, and their top target continues to be Newcastle’s Tino Livramento. The 23-year-old, who returned to action against Pep Guardiola’s side on Saturday, could be in for a 2026 move to Manchester, although that would depend on whether he pens a new contract at St James’ Park.

Livramento is out of contract in 2028, and in preparation of him entering the final 2.5 years of this deal, Newcastle want to tie home down to a new one. However, that is unlikely to happen anytime soon.

Tino Livramento yet to make decision on Newcastle future

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Livramento is expected to delay any decision on his future until later in the season.

“I’d be surprised if a decision was made on that now. Obviously the interest is there for Man City, and Newcastle want to keep him as well with the offer of a new contract because he’s an important player for them. But I don’t think that’s going to be on his mind at the moment.

“He wants to go to the World Cup with England, and obviously getting back to fitness and performing for Newcastle will give him the best shot at that. If he then goes to the World Cup and impresses there, obviously that could have an impact on his future because there will be more attention on him.

“So he could delay signing a new deal and then see what his options are later on. Either way, I expect it’s something we will have to wait until after the World Cup for, because that’s where his focus is at the moment.”

Is Tino Livramento the right-back that Man City need?

Livramento has kicked on since joining Newcastle in 2023, and he is widely considered to be one of England’s best full-backs. He would undoubtedly be a top signing for Man City, although getting a deal done will be far from easy.