It has been an inconsistent start to the season for Man United, but there are signs that it can be a good campaign for Ruben Amorim’s side. However, they will need to make a signing or two in order to give themselves the best chance of a positive finish in the Premier League table.

The area that is to be addressed is midfield, where there has been struggles for the likes of Manuel Ugarte and Kobbie Mainoo. Man United want another option to compete alongside Casemiro and Bruno Fernandes, and they have whittled down their targets to two.

Man United set sights on Conor Gallagher and Joao Gomes

Speaking to The United Stand (via TEAMtalk), Ben Jacobs has revealed that Man United intend to sign one of Conor Gallagher or Joao Gomes.

“They like Joao Gomes. There’s probably only two definitive targets on the Manchester United list that are definitely, I would say, available during the month of January, or potentially available. The first is obviously Conor Gallagher. And then you have Joao Gomes, who I wouldn’t – and I want to be clear here – say is available, but what I would say is that suitors may be encouraged to try their luck in January looking at the league table.”

Who should Man United pick: Gallagher or Gomes?

Gallagher would certainly be a more attainable option in January, given that he is not having much prominence at Atletico Madrid – which he acknowledged during a recent interview. Man United may be able to bring him to Old Trafford on an initial loan, which would make more sense from a financial perspective.

On the other hand, Wolves would have no desire to sell, given that Gomes is crucial to their chances of avoiding relegation from the Premier League at the end of the season. If Man United were to sign him, it would need to be for an extortionate amount of money.