Fabian Schar could leave Newcastle in January. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

Newcastle could be busy in January, with Alexander Isak’s summer exit meaning that there is space for further signings to be made. However, there is also chances of a player or two to leave, with Fabian Schar among those to have been linked with a move away from St James’ Park.

Schar joined Newcastle back in 2018 for a mere £3m, and during his seven years on Tyneside, he has been a fantastic servant. However, he is slowly losing prominence, with summer signing Malick Thiaw, Sven Botman and Dan Burn all considered to be ahead of him in the pecking order at centre-back.

Fabian Schar considering his Newcastle future ahead of January

A return to the Bundesliga could be on the cards for Schar, as Pete O’Rourke (via Football Insider) has revealed that the Switzerland international could be tempted to leave when the transfer window opens.

“Obviously Schar is out of contract at the end of the season and there is interest from overseas potentially on a free transfer. I think Eddie Howe ideally would like to keep hold of Fabian Schar. He definitely won’t want to lose him mid-season.

“Ideally Newcastle would like to keep hold of Fabian Schar, but a lot will depend on the player, whether he wants to stay or not. If he’s not playing regularly at this stage of his career, he could maybe be tempted in a move away in search of regular first team football. He started the first four games of the season, but obviously lost his place when he picked up that injury, then Malick Thiaw came in and he’s been outstanding alongside Sven Botman.”

Should Schar leave Newcastle in January?

Schar will want to play regularly, although he does not need to worry about fighting for a place in Switzerland’s squad for next summer’s World Cup, given that he has retired from international football. In this regard, Newcastle have more hope of keeping him around until the summer.