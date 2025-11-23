Sources: Chelsea & Arsenal enter race for Premier League defender with serious intent

(Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

The race to sign Nottingham Forest defender Murillo is getting intense with clubs like Chelsea, Arsenal and Barcelona all showing interest in the defender.

The 23-year-old centre-back, who has impressed since arriving in the Premier League, is now being courted by several European heavyweights, sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside.

Chelsea have been tracking Murillo closely since the summer, with manager Enzo Maresca identifying him as a key defensive target.

Chelsea are impressed with Murillo’s playing style

Maresca is known for preferring ball-playing defenders who can initiate attacks from deep, a trait Murillo has demonstrated consistently at Forest.

The Brazilian’s composure on the ball and ability to resist pressure make him an ideal fit for the Blues’ evolving possession-based system.

Murillo has made nine Premier League appearances for Forest this season and despite their struggles, he has managed to impress.

Arsenal have also entered the race with serious intent. Mikel Arteta is believed to be a long-time admirer of Murillo’s progressive style and his capacity to carry the ball through midfield lines.

The Gunners see him as a player who can make an instant impact and strengthen their backline depth alongside William Saliba and Gabriel Magalhães.

Meanwhile, Barcelona view Murillo as a crucial long-term investment as they look to rebuild their aging and injury-prone defense.

With Ronald Araújo attracting interest and Andreas Christensen struggling with consistency, the Catalan giants see Murillo as a modern defender capable of anchoring their backline for years to come.

Nottingham Forest have a big decision to make

Yet, financial restrictions could hinder their pursuit, especially given Forest’s €80-90 million valuation.

Liverpool, too, have maintained a watching brief. While their interest is more geared toward the summer of 2026, manager Arne Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes are aware that both

Virgil van Dijk’s age and Ibrahima Konaté’s uncertain contract situation could necessitate defensive reinforcements soon.

Nottingham Forest remain reluctant sellers but are expected to listen to serious offers if bids approach their asking price.

The club’s decision to reject approaches last summer has strengthened their negotiating stance and with Murillo’s stock rising, a record-breaking transfer may now be inevitable.

