Sources: Man United & Arsenal target midfielder who has revived his career

Scott McTominay’s resurgence at Napoli under Antonio Conte has not gone unnoticed across Europe, with CaughtOffside sources reporting that a return to the Premier League could be on the horizon.

The Scottish midfielder, who joined the Serie A giants from Manchester United in the summer of 2024, has been one of the best performers in Italy this season since joining Napoli, commanding games with his trademark intensity and newfound tactical discipline.

McTominay has become a key cog in Conte’s system, embodying the manager’s philosophy with his physicality and ability to drive play forward.

Scott McTominay has revived his career at Napoli

Since making the switch to Naples, the 28-year-old has transformed from a rotational player at Old Trafford into one of Serie A’s most consistent midfield enforcers.

The midfielder has scored four goals and provided two assists in 15 appearances for the Italian club this season.

His performances have not only earned him praise from fans and pundits alike but also attracted renewed interest from England.

Both Manchester United and Arsenal are monitoring McTominay’s situation closely.

Man United, still searching for midfield balance, see a reunion as a potential solution given his familiarity with the Premier League’s intensity.

Meanwhile, Mikel Arteta believes the Scotland international’s energy and versatility could perfectly complement Declan Rice and add steel to Arsenal’s midfield setup.

Napoli have no desire to let Man United & Arsenal target leave

However, Napoli have no intention of letting McTominay go easily. Club president Aurelio De Laurentiis has set a firm asking price of £60 million, making it clear that only a substantial offer will bring the Scottish star back to England.

Sources close to the player indicate that McTominay is happy in Italy, settled in Conte’s project, and not actively pushing for a move.

Nonetheless, the dynamic midfielder’s name remains high on transfer shortlists across Europe.

Unless an irresistible proposal arrives, a move before summer 2026 appears unlikely.

