Tottenham are well-placed to sign Ivan Toney. (Photo by Alex Pantling/Getty Images)

Tottenham have made it clear that a new striker is needed, and one could be added to Thomas Frank’s squad in January. A number of targets have been identified, with one of those being Ivan Toney.

Toney, who is also wanted by West Ham and Everton, has been linked with a return to England. He joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Ahli in August 2024, but in the coming weeks, he could be heading home.

Ivan Toney considered most likely to join Tottenham

As per Football Insider, Dan Plumley has revealed that Tottenham should be considered favourites to sign Toney at this stage, given that they will have more financial muscle at their disposal to convince the former Brentford man of the move.

“I think he’ll probably have to take a wage cut. That’s the reality. If he wants to come back to the Premier League, and, of course, people will talk about the World Cup coming up, then all that is on the player.

“That’s the player’s side of it, it’s pretty clear that he probably has to take a wage cut if he wants to come back to England. And then it’s a case of, you know, who’s prepared to take a little bit of a risk. I think, again, if I look at, you know, of those three, Spurs, West Ham, or Everton, they’ve all they’re all kind of coming at that with different reasons if you like.”

“Probably, you would say Spurs will be the front-runners financially from an affordability point of view, and then I’ll probably say Everton and then West Ham in that order. It depends on how much they really want that player. I think Everton is the kind of the one that you think I can kind of see that. But, you know, Toney would probably prefer Spurs if it all adds up.

“So it’s one of those where that’s what it’ll come down to, but, certainly, the player needs to take a wage cut, that’s probably the first thing. And then from an affordability perspective, Spurs are probably the front runners. I’m sure there’ll be a couple of other clubs in for him as well.”

Is Tottenham the right move for Toney?

Toney is very proven in the Premier League, having scored 36 goals in the competition during his time at Brentford. Whoever he joins would be getting an excellent striker, so Tottenham will hope that it is them.