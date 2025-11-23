Virgil Van Dijk points finger at specific weakness after Liverpool defeat against Nottingham Forest

(Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Liverpool suffered a shock 3-0 defeat against Nottingham Forest at Anfield.

It was their sixth defeat in their last seven Premier League matches and it was another performance that should worry Arne Slot and the fans.

The defending Premier League champions did not look like winning the match at any stage.

With players like Alexander Isak, Mohamed Salah and Cody Gakpo in attack, scoring looked like a mountain to climb for them.

Defensively, both Ibrahima Konate and Virgil Van Dijk struggled, and quite surprisingly against an attack that has struggled massively this season.

Liverpool captain Van Dijk feels that his team should improve defensively and avoid conceding easy goals.

Virgil Van Dijk is upset with how Liverpool defended

Following another disappointing display that saw Liverpool concede soft goals and drop more valuable points in the Premier League, Van Dijk did not hold back in his post-match remarks.

He said, as reported by Fabrizio Romano:

“We are in a very difficult moment. We have to get out of it. We all take responsibility”.

“We concede too many easy goals. They scored from a set piece again. But we were not good. In the battles, the second balls”.

Van Dijk’s frustration mirrors that of many Liverpool fans who have watched their side’s early-season form evaporate.

After a strong start this season, the Reds have struggled defensively, conceding avoidable goals from set pieces and losing their shape under pressure, issues reminiscent of their struggles in the latter stages of the Klopp era.

Dutchman has struggled for form this season

Van Dijk, who himself has struggled with his form this season, emphasized that the problems are collective rather than individual.

His comments show a dressing room determined to rediscover its intensity and discipline but something that is looking difficult at the moment.

Injuries have no helped them. Both Jeremie Frimpong and Conor Bradley were out injured against Forest. However, Konate’s form should be a huge cause of concern for the Reds.

The French defender was taken off in the second half after another poor showing but even that did not stop Slot’s team from conceding.

“That didn’t really work out” – Arne Slot did not mince his comments after Liverpool defeat