Disagreement emerges between Virgil Van Dijk and Arne Slot as Liverpool continue to falter

A confusing narrative of responsibility has emerged at Anfield following Liverpool’s disastrous 3-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest, with captain Virgil van Dijk and manager Arne Slot publicly disagreeing over who is to blame for the club’s deepening crisis.

The Reds’ 2025/26 campaign hit a new low on Saturday as they suffered their sixth defeat in seven Premier League matches, dropping to 11th in the table.

The atmosphere at Anfield was toxic as Forest tore through Liverpool, but the post-match reaction has raised even more eyebrows.

In a deviation from the usual united front, a clear disconnect appeared in the post-match interviews, with both the captain and the manager attempting to shield the other by claiming total liability for the “mess” the club finds itself in.

While usually a sign of unity, the conflicting statements highlight the confusion currently gripping the club, as neither the squad nor the coaching staff seem able to pinpoint exactly why the title defenders have collapsed so spectacularly.

Van Dijk insists responsibility lies with the players

Speaking to the press immediately after the humiliation at Anfield, a visibly frustrated Virgil van Dijk refused to let his manager take the fall.

The Dutch defender, who was part of the backline that crumbled against Forest’s counter-attacks, insisted that the tactical setup was not the issue, but rather the application and desire of the squad.

He said (via Liverpool Echo): “We concede too many easy goals. They scored obviously from a set piece again. You can ask if he was in front of Alisson, but it counted, so we’re 1-0 down. We were not good in terms of battles, challenges, the fight, too rushed. It’s a very difficult situation at the moment.

“There was nervousness after we conceded, but not before. We tried to rush things and that’s human when you’re in a difficult moment. We cleared the ones before and in the end, we’re in a very difficult moment. We don’t get out of it by just speaking about it. It will take a lot of hard work.

“It’s a problem. Everyone in the team has to take responsibility as well. Football is a team and everyone has to take responsibility. We have to digest this and take it on the chin. We need to work harder. We have to keep going.

“Everyone is disappointed, like they should be, because losing at home to Nottingham Forest is, in my eyes, very bad. That’s the least I can say about it.”

Slot claims he is solely responsible for the losses

However, Arne Slot contradicted with his captain’s assessment during his media duties and stated that the burden is squarely on his own shoulders.

Slot told the BBC: “If things go well or things go bad, it’s my responsibility. We weren’t able to create enough. I tried to adjust a few things, but it didn’t work out. We were unable to score a goal. You never know in this stadium, if you score a goal, then things can work out.

Slot dismissed suggestions that his squad lacks quality or effort, arguing that his failure to find the right adjustments was the catalyst for the defeat. “I tried to adjust a few things, but it didn’t work out. We weren’t able to create enough, and that falls on me to find the solution.”

Slot given until New Year’s as potential sack looms

Despite Slot’s willingness to take the blame, the Anfield hierarchy may soon make the decision for him.

According to reliable insider, the Liverpool hierarchy are fully backing Slot for now but the Dutchman has until New Years to turn things around or else, FSG will not shy away from making a bold decision.

