West Ham officials ‘unhappy’ as Nuno Espirito Santo faces early sack threat

West Ham manager Nuno Espirito Santo is reportedly fighting to save his job just months after taking charge at the London Stadium.

After guiding Nottingham Forest to a respectable league finish and securing European qualification in the 2024/25 campaign, Nuno’s reputation was riding high.

However, the new season started in dramatic fashion when he was surprisingly sacked by Forest in early September, following a breakdown in relations with the club’s ownership despite his success on the pitch.

Nuno was not out of job for long, with West Ham quickly pouncing on him after sacking Graham Potter.

Just two months into his tenure, it is already being suggested that the Portuguese manager is under pressure at the club following a mixed start at the London club.

Nuno Espirito Santo’s job ‘not safe’ at West Ham

As per a reputable transfer insider, some West Ham officials are ‘unhappy’ with Nuno ‘s job unsafe at the moment.

Taking to X, the insider reported: “Nuno Santo job not safe. Hearing certain West Ham officials not happy. Keep a eye eye on this.”

The update suggests that the manager may not have the support of all the hierarchy, with patience running thin amid mixed results.

Could Nuno Espirito Santo be sacked by two Premier League clubs in one season?

While no immediate decision has been made, the upcoming festive fixture run is expected to be decisive for Nuno Espirito Santo’s future.

If performances fail to improve quickly, he could face the rare and humiliating scenario of being sacked by two Premier League clubs in the same season.

Stat Number Games Managed 7 Wins 2 Draws 2 Losses 3 Goals Scored 9 Goals Conceded 12

Nuno Espirito Santo’s stats for West Ham in the Premier League so far

West Ham’s hierarchy hoped Nuno would steady the ship, but with results stalling and senior officials growing frustrated, his position is becoming increasingly precarious.