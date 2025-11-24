(Photo by Nick Taylor/Liverpool FC/Liverpool FC via Getty Images)

The crisis at Anfield has deepened significantly following yet another dismal weekend performance, leaving Liverpool languishing in 11th place in the Premier League table.

With the Reds having lost eight of their last 11 games across all competitions, the pressure on head coach Arne Slot has reached a boiling point.

The defeat against Nottingham Forest has resulted in further speculations about Slot’s future at the club.

It has been reported that the Dutch manager has been given a deadline to turn things around.

Another insider on X has now shared what he has heard from his sources regarding the situation.

As per him, the Liverpool hierarchy has seen enough to warrant a formal intervention, with the club’s leadership reportedly “furious” with the recent downward spiral.

Liverpool and Arne Slot set for crunch talks

According to the insider, the silence from the boardroom is about to break. The source revealed that the club’s decision-makers are ‘not happy’ with the club’s performances in the last months and have scheduled urgent discussions with the Dutchman.

The insider clarified that Slot is not in danger of an immediate sacking today. The hierarchy reportedly still believes Slot is the right man technically, but their patience is not infinite.

The upcoming meeting is expected to be a final warning, where the board will “ask for immediate improvement of results.”

The message is clear: Slot will be given time to turn the ship around. However, the insider warns that a change in head coach will become a concrete option “IF the results do not improve in the next weeks.” Slot’s job, previously considered safe, is “not safe anymore.”

? | BREAKING : ARNE SLOT ?? The Liverpool hierarchy are NOT HAPPY with the club’s performances in the last months and will talk to Arne Slot soon! ???#LFC Sources suggest talks will take place in the next 24 hours between Liverpool and Arne Slot, as pressure is building for… pic.twitter.com/iT1crVyxjm — Krrish (@KrrishFT) November 23, 2025

Who could replace Arne Slot if he is sacked come January?

With the clock ticking, speculation has already begun regarding who could take the hot seat if Slot fails to survive the winter.

Xabi Alonso

Xabi Alonso remains a candidate for many supporters. The former Liverpool midfielder is currently managing Real Madrid, but reports from Spain suggest his tenure at the Bernabéu is turning sour.

Fresh reports indicate Alonso is starting to lose the dressing room in Madrid, with key stars reportedly unhappy with his demands.

He was reportedly among the candidates to replace Jurgen Klopp last summer but the club ultimately went with Slot and reaped immediate results last season.

However, If Alonso’s situation in Spain becomes untenable, and Slot fails to turn things around at Anfield, a move to Liverpool could not be ruled out.

Andoni Iraola

Another name linked with an exit is Andoni Iraola. The Bournemouth boss has continued to impress on the south coast, punching above his weight with a high-intensity style that mirrors the heavy metal football Liverpool fans adore.

His Premier League experience makes him a safer, potentially more immediate appointment than a foreign gamble.

Jurgen Klopp

Perhaps the most sensational choice would be a short-term return for Jurgen Klopp. While the German left in 2024 for a break, the desperate nature of Liverpool’s current plight has led to whispers of a “steady the ship” interim role.

Klopp himself has refused to completely rule out a future return to Liverpool in a recent interview, further adding fire to the speculations.