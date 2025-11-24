Pedro Neto celebrates scoring for Chelsea. (Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images)

Chelsea are expected to continue being busy in the transfer market in 2026, and this could include selling one of their players to Barcelona. The two teams meet in the Champions League on Tuesday, which could allow the La Liga giants to conduct the ideal scouting mission.

Barcelona brought in Marcus Rashford on loan from Man United in the summer, and although he has started well in Catalonia, there are doubts about whether he will be signed on a permanent basis. Instead, a winger that can operate on both wings could be brought in instead to compete with Lamine Yamal and Raphinha – and that player could end up being Pedro Neto.

Pedro Neto attracting interest from Barcelona

According to Fichajes, Barcelona are interested in signing Neto, with sporting director Deco said to be a big fan of his fellow Portuguese. Given that he is only 25, it is believed that he would also be staying at the Spotify Camp Nou in his prime years, which is another tick towards the club’s checklist.

Chelsea value Neto highly themselves, with the former Wolves man having been a regular starter for Enzo Maresca this season. He has four goals and two assists in the Premier League, which makes him one of the club’s most productive players.

Taking this into account, it’s reported that Chelsea would only consider offers of €80m or not for Neto. This is bad news for Barcelona, who would not be able to reach this amount, considering their ongoing financial woes.

Should Chelsea consider selling Pedro Neto?

Neto has been a fine player for Chelsea since his 2024 move from Wolves, although there is scope to suggest that he could be sold in the next couple of years. The likes of Estevao, Kendry Paez and Geovany Quenda will be pushing for more prominence in this time, and with the likes of Jamie Gittens and Alejandro Garnacho already at Stamford Bridge, the Portugal international could be phased out.