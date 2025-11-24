(Photo by Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/Molly Darlington/Getty Images)

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher has stirred a new controversy, launching a fresh and highly personal attack on Mohamed Salah’s conduct.

He accused the Egyptian star of avoiding media duties during times of crisis and only speaking publicly for self-serving reasons.

Jamie Carragher slams Salah for not stepping up during Liverpool’s crisis

The outspoken Sky Sports pundit made the pointed remarks following Liverpool’s recent poor run of form, suggesting that Salah, one of the club’s most senior players, is failing to step up as a leader off the pitch.

Speaking on Monday Night Football, Jamie Carragher said the following about Mohamed Salah:

“I think Virgil van Dijk again after the game has come out again and spoke as he should as a captain, he has called Liverpool a mess.

“I must say on the back of all of these Liverpool defeats, it is always Van Dijk who comes out and as I said, the captain should do that but there should be other players in the dressing room coming out and speaking for the club.

“A year ago this weekend Mo Salah wasn’t shy in coming out and speaking about his own situation, about the club not offering a contract.

“I only ever hear Salah speak when he wins the man of the match or he needs a new contract.

“I’d like to see Salah come out as one of the leaders, as one of the legends of the club to come out and speak for the team. It shouldn’t always be the captain.”

Carragher’s long history of singling out Salah

This latest critique marks another chapter in a history of Carragher singling out the four-time Golden Boot winner for public scrutiny.

During a separate contract standoff last season, Carragher criticised Salah for his public comments about his contract situation.

On a separate occasion, he singled him out again, calling him for his cryptic social media post regarding the same contract situation.

This led to Salah calling him out on social media, stating that Carragher is ‘obsessed’ with him.

And he maybe right, as the former Liverpool captain has once again made harsh comments about Salah.

Fans accuse Carragher of bias and bigotry after latest comments

The comments quickly drew the wrath of the Liverpool faithful. Numerous supporters took to social media to slam Carragher, accusing him of having an obsession with the club’s record scorer.

Many pointed out how Salah has repeatedly spoken out during the club’s tough times and followed it with his contributions on the pitch.

He also publicly called out a fan in support of his former teammates.

Jamie lad I’m willing to bet my life on it that you saw and know that Salah has always spoken out on other issues and sometimes even the only squad player to speak out! Dirty dig and lies you are spreading in a time of when we would be sticking together. https://t.co/XF3v4B2E3F pic.twitter.com/EBfXnLZpk2 — ? (@LFC_ERYAN) November 24, 2025

Inspired by Ian Wright words: “Certain people are NOT ready for an Arab superstar in England. He is obsessed with Salah. He’s moving off this energy, he can’t see an Arab man doing what Salah’s doing.” Carra skipped Robbo, VC, and Alisson, above Mo in leadership group. https://t.co/RR2wYitkki — Parted Beard (@PartedBeard) November 24, 2025

Why wouldn’t you go after the vice captain first? Oh…… https://t.co/JL1hEFzU7w — SimonBrundish (@SimonBrundish) November 24, 2025

He has a personal issue with salah, it’s extremely odd IMO https://t.co/7pa847cOBT — Zak (@ZakLFC7) November 24, 2025