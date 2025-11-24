Darren Bent urges West Ham to sign English striker

(Photo by Alex Broadway/Getty Images)

West Ham United have been urged to make a bold financial move to lure Ivan Toney back to the Premier League, with former England striker Darren Bent suggesting the club should pay half of the forward’s tax bill to convince him to sign.

Speaking on talkSPORT, Bent claimed that such a gesture might be necessary if the Hammers are serious about securing the Al-Ahli striker’s signature during the upcoming January transfer window.

The 29-year-old striker, currently plying his trade in the Saudi Pro League, has been linked with a sensational return to England amid growing interest from Premier League clubs.

West Ham see Toney as the perfect replacement for Niclas Füllkrug, who could depart the London Stadium in the winter window.

West Ham United are looking for a new striker

Nuno Espírito Santo’s side are in desperate need of a reliable, clinical No. 9, someone capable of leading the line and providing the goalscoring consistency they have lacked this season.

Toney’s situation, however, is complicated. Having moved to Saudi Arabia earlier this year on a lucrative tax-free deal, the forward would face a hefty UK tax bill, estimated at £14 million, if he were to return before completing two full years abroad.

As Bent pointed out, such a scenario makes any immediate move back to England financially unattractive for the player.

He said: “If someone’s desperate for him, I mean desperate, a club wants Ivan Toney and they’re desperate. Why can’t they foot half the bill?”

He added: “Say you’re, and no disrespect, West Ham, and you know you need [help], you’re fighting at the bottom… do you know what I mean?”

Toney is unlikely to join the Hammers in January

Despite West Ham’s ambition, the chances of sealing a deal in January remain slim.

Toney is unlikely to return to England before next summer, with his financial situation and Al-Ahli’s reluctance to sell both acting as major roadblocks.

Toney remains one of England’s most feared strikers. His return would undoubtedly boost West Ham’s attacking firepower, but the financial and logistical hurdles make such a move highly complicated.

Even if West Ham owner David Sullivan were willing to dip deep into his pockets to support manager Nuno Espírito Santo’s rebuild, the likelihood of a mid-season deal remains remote.

