Watch: Extraordinary scenes as Everton’s Idrissa Gueye gets sent off after attacking teammate Michael Keane during heated fight

Everton have been reduced to ten men against Manchester United in the most bizarre manner.

A moment of extraordinary indiscipline was witnessed at the start of Everton’s Premier League fixture against Manchester United as midfielder Idrissa Gueye was sent off for striking his own teammate, defender Michael Keane.

What happened between Idrissa Gueye and Michael Keane?

Following a misplaced pass by Gueye that led to a Manchester United chance, the two players became embroiled in a heated argument over defensive accountability.

The verbal exchange quickly escalated, with Keane confronting the Senegalese international before Gueye reacted by raising his hand and appearing to slap Keane across the face.

Referee Tony Harrington immediately issued a straight red card to Gueye for violent conduct, a decision later confirmed by the VAR review, which stated the action was a “clear strike to the face of Keane.”

Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and other teammates had to restrain an enraged Gueye, who had to be bundled down the tunnel.

The shocking dismissal has left the Toffees facing the rest of the game with only 10 men.

"He's snapped at his OWN team-mate" Idrissa Gueye is sent-off after raising a hand at Michael Keane ? pic.twitter.com/zNIcEU2fA5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2025

The incident is the first of its kind in the Premier League for over a decade and drew immediate comparison to the infamous 2005 on-pitch fight between Newcastle teammates Lee Bowyer and Kieron Dyer.

While debate continues over the severity of the punishment, the Premier League Match Centre clarified that any strike to the face, unless deemed of “negligible force,” constitutes a straight red card offence.

Everton take the lead against Manchester United

Despite being down to 10 men, Everton have taken the lead at Old Trafford.

The goal comes courtesy of Kevin Dewsbury-Hall, who dances his way through the United defence before finishing it into the top corner.

Watch below: