Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool decision over Arne Slot after latest defeat

Liverpool’s shocking 3-0 home defeat to Nottingham Forest has plunged the club into one of its lowest points in recent memory, marking their sixth loss in seven Premier League matches and leaving them languishing in 11th place.

The defending champions have endured a catastrophic dip in form, and questions are now mounting over whether Arne Slot can survive the storm.

The defeat to Forest, a side that had previously gone eight games without a win, was emblematic of Liverpool’s recent collapse.

The Reds looked disjointed, flat, and defensively fragile, conceding cheap goals and showing little of the intensity that characterised their title-winning campaign under Slot last season.

Statistically, it’s their worst defensive start in Premier League history, having shipped 20 goals in their first 12 games and posting a negative goal difference, a staggering fall from grace for a team once hailed as one of Europe’s best.

Arne Slot’s job is safe at Liverpool

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Dutch manager’s job is not immediately under threat, but the club’s patience is not infinite.

Speaking on YouTube, Romano said:

“What’s going on with Arne Slot? Guys, at the moment I have no information that the Liverpool owners are thinking of making an immediate decision about Arne Slot.

“So Liverpool are NOT thinking of changing the manager right now. Of course, they – the owners, the club – want to see different results, they expect a lot more from Arne Slot and his team.

“Surely Liverpool expect to see something different from both the manager and the players, because it’s not just Arne Slot. The players also have to take responsibility, as Virgil van Dijk said, so it’s like the players and the manager.

“Arne Slot knows that the situation is dangerous, complicated, but at the same time he feels the support and trust of the club. Liverpool are NOT in talks with any other manager and are not even considering the possibility of sacking the manager.

“This is the current situation. Of course, the results have to change, and quickly, both in the Champions League and in the Premier League, especially in the Premier League, because Liverpool are really in a complicated situation. This is the feeling today.”

Reds hierarchy have faith in the Dutch manager

The Liverpool hierarchy remains confident in Slot’s long-term vision but wants to see a significant improvement before the New Year.

The owners believe he can turn things around, but failure to close the gap on the top four could change their stance.

Currently, Liverpool trail Aston Villa by just three points in the race for Champions League qualification, meaning there’s still time to salvage the campaign.

Yet, with morale low and senior players like Mohamed Salah, Virgil Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konaté struggling for form, Slot faces the biggest test of his managerial career.

If results don’t improve swiftly, the Dutchman’s Anfield reign, once seen as a new era of promise, could unravel before the season’s halfway mark.

