Idrissa Gueye gets bizarre red card after clashing with his own teammate for Everton vs Man United

Idrissa Gueye receives a red card for Everton against Manchester United (Sky Sports)

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye received a bizarre red card against Manchester United during Monday night’s game at Old Trafford after clashing with his own teammate Michael Keane.

Watch the video below as Gueye was clearly not happy with Keane as some sloppy play by Everton at the back led to a decent chance for Man Utd.

It didn’t amount to anything as the chance was missed, but Gueye and Keane came to blows, with the referee perhaps somewhat harshly deciding to send Gueye off.

It didn’t look like a particularly aggressive clash, but was there enough contact there to justify the red card? Take a look and decide for yourselves…

"He's snapped at his OWN team-mate" Idrissa Gueye is sent-off after raising a hand at Michael Keane ? pic.twitter.com/zNIcEU2fA5 — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2025

Gary Neville responds to Idrissa Gueye red card for Everton

Speaking on commentary, Gary Neville said: “There’s a coming together between him and Michael Keane. It always looks unsavoury when it’s teammate on teammate.

“I don’t know what they were having a go at each other over. Idrissa Gueye has gone toward Michael Keane who hasn’t really reacted. And then he just pushes him and then there’s not much in it, there’s not much in it. I think Jordan Pickford does a very good job to be fair to him.”

Everton will now have to play the rest of the game with ten men, but so far it’s not affected them too badly, as they went on to take the lead later in the first half.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall puts ten-man Everton in front

Take a look at this lovely solo effort by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as ten-man Everton ended up taking a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford…

OUTSTANDING from Dewsbury-Hall! 10-player Everton take the lead at Old Trafford! ? pic.twitter.com/vFHvhV9YkS — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) November 24, 2025

United have been in good form recently, but Everton are giving them a real test here, despite the home side having a one-player advantage.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the match pans out, and what Everton manager David Moyes and other players have to say about the Gueye vs Keane incident.