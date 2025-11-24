Idrissa Gueye gets bizarre red card after clashing with his own teammate for Everton vs Man United

Everton FC Manchester United FC
Posted by
Idrissa Gueye receives a red card for Everton against Manchester United
Idrissa Gueye receives a red card for Everton against Manchester United (Sky Sports)

Everton midfielder Idrissa Gueye received a bizarre red card against Manchester United during Monday night’s game at Old Trafford after clashing with his own teammate Michael Keane.

Watch the video below as Gueye was clearly not happy with Keane as some sloppy play by Everton at the back led to a decent chance for Man Utd.

It didn’t amount to anything as the chance was missed, but Gueye and Keane came to blows, with the referee perhaps somewhat harshly deciding to send Gueye off.

It didn’t look like a particularly aggressive clash, but was there enough contact there to justify the red card? Take a look and decide for yourselves…

Gary Neville responds to Idrissa Gueye red card for Everton

Speaking on commentary, Gary Neville said: “There’s a coming together between him and Michael Keane. It always looks unsavoury when it’s teammate on teammate.

Jordan Pickford tries to separate Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye
Jordan Pickford tries to separate Michael Keane and Idrissa Gueye (Photo by Carl Recine/Getty Images)

“I don’t know what they were having a go at each other over. Idrissa Gueye has gone toward Michael Keane who hasn’t really reacted. And then he just pushes him and then there’s not much in it, there’s not much in it. I think Jordan Pickford does a very good job to be fair to him.”

Everton will now have to play the rest of the game with ten men, but so far it’s not affected them too badly, as they went on to take the lead later in the first half.

More Stories / Latest News
Watch: Extraordinary scenes as Everton’s Idrissa Gueye gets sent off after attacking teammate Michael Keane during heated fight
Split image of the screenshot from Sky Sports' interview with then Man United manager Erik ten Hag and Jamie Carragher
Carragher exposes the truth behind Ten Hag’s controversial Sky Sports interview – Man United were behind it
Split image of Liverpool owner John Henry and Arne Slot
“In the next 24 hours”: Liverpool hierarchy “not happy” as crunch talks scheduled with Arne Slot

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall puts ten-man Everton in front

Take a look at this lovely solo effort by Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall as ten-man Everton ended up taking a 1-0 lead at Old Trafford…

United have been in good form recently, but Everton are giving them a real test here, despite the home side having a one-player advantage.

It will be interesting to see how the rest of the match pans out, and what Everton manager David Moyes and other players have to say about the Gueye vs Keane incident.

More Stories Idrissa Gueye Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall Michael Keane

Live Comments

Welcome to our Live Comments section, where new comments will appear automatically

Add a Comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *