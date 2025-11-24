Insider confirms the change Arne Slot is ready to make to revive Liverpool’s season

(Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

Liverpool are preparing for one of their most intense training sessions of the season, with manager Arne Slot reportedly planning a high-stakes attackers vs. defenders drill designed to fine-tune the squad ahead of their crucial midweek Champions League clash.

According to a trusted source on X, the spotlight will be firmly on Joe Gomez, who is set to partner Virgil van Dijk in central defense during the exercise.

This decision comes at a pivotal moment for Liverpool, whose recent defensive lapses have raised concerns within the coaching staff.

Slot and his backroom team are keen to test how Gomez and Van Dijk function as a pair, particularly after Ibrahima Konaté’s inconsistent form in recent matches.

Arne Slot ready to make changes at Liverpool

According to sources, tomorrow’s training session at Liverpool is set to be pretty intense, with an attackers versus defenders drill lined up. The big news is that Joe Gomez will be teaming up with Virgil van Dijk in the backline for the training session drill. This is a… pic.twitter.com/81eQeBzI22 — indykaila News (@indykaila) November 23, 2025

The Frenchman’s performances have been under scrutiny, and a strong showing from Gomez in training could see him replace Konaté in the starting lineup on Wednesday night.

Gomez has gradually rebuilt his confidence after years of injury setbacks.

His versatility, capable of playing at right-back or in central defense, has made him a valuable squad member.

However, this training session offers him a golden opportunity to re-establish himself as a first-choice centre-back for the Reds.

Liverpool’s defense has been far from its best in recent weeks, conceding a worrying number of goals from set pieces and transitions.

Virgil Van Dijk needs a reliable partner in defense

Van Dijk, though still a commanding presence, has at times been left exposed by a lack of coordination around him.

Slot’s focus on defensive drills is part of a broader plan to restore balance between the backline and the attacking unit, particularly crucial with the team chasing consistency in both the Premier League and Europe.

Gomez, who been linked with a move away from the club, has impressed staff with his fitness and attitude in training sessions.

If he can demonstrate strong communication and positional awareness alongside Van Dijk, Slot may have the perfect partnership to anchor his side in the upcoming fixtures.

With Liverpool losing their form and falling down the Premier League table, even moving outside the top half of the table, Slot has to make some tough decisions to change the trajectory of their season before it’s too late.

