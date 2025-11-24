Daniel Farke is fighting to save his job at Leeds. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Leeds have slid down the Premier League table in recent weeks, as they now find themselves inside the relegation zone after their 2-1 defeat to Aston Villa at the weekend. This also increased the pressure on Daniel Farke, whose position as manager is under threat.

There has been a lot of talk surrounding Farke’s future, and given that replacements are reportedly being lined up to succeed him at Elland Road, it is becoming increasingly clear that his future will lie away from Leeds.

Daniel Farke sacking expected to happen soon

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has made it clear that Leeds officials are thinking about replacing Farke, whose days at Elland Road appear to be numbered.

“There is definitely some thought being put towards the manager’s future. They even considered getting rid of him before a ball was kicked this season, so it’s clear that there is the opinion behind the scenes that he might not be the man for the job. It would take something outstanding from him in this position to change their minds on that.

“If they keep losing games while the teams around them are picking up points, then before they know it they’re going to be in serious trouble. Fulham and Nottingham Forest both won at the weekend and West Ham picked up a point as well.

“So the pressure is on Leeds, they have to start getting results, and if they’re not doing that then the finger will be pointed at the manager.”

Who should be Leeds’ next manager?

There have been numerous candidates linked with the Leeds job in recent weeks. Brendan Rodgers appears to be well-placed following his Celtic exit, while there have also been reports of interest in the likes of Ange Postecoglou and Steven Gerrard. For now, Farke remains at the helm, but that may not be the case for much longer.