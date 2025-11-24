Thomas Frank is under pressure at Tottenham. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Sunday’s North London derby defeat to Arsenal has ramped up the pressure on Tottenham manager Thomas Frank, who took the blame for the crushing 4-1 loss at the Emirates. Despite only arriving in the summer, there has already been calls from supporters to sack the former Brentford head coach.

Tottenham find themselves down in 9th in the Premier League table, although they are only four points away from 4th-placed Aston Villa. For now, it appears that Frank will get the next few weeks to turn around the club’s fortunes.

Tottenham not planning to sack Thomas Frank right now

As per Football Insider, Mick Brown has revealed that Tottenham officials currently have no plans to sack Frank.

“That defeat against Arsenal has definitely piled the pressure on Frank. But if we forget that game for a second, they’re not in a bad position in the league, they’re without some key players and they’ve earned some impressive results. It hasn’t been a perfect start by any means, but despite that result, there are some positives to look at.

“So from Tottenham’s point of view, I don’t think they’re planning to sack him at any stage soon. Obviously, losing badly against Arsenal is always going to have a huge impact on the manager both from the club and the fans because they’re not happy. Then the question becomes whether you write that off as a bad day at the office, or if it’s bigger than that are there are real concerns.

“That’s going to be one to keep an eye on over the next few weeks, because if they keep losing and the fans aren’t happy, then that often leads to the manager facing the axe.”

Should Tottenham keep faith in Thomas Frank?

It has not been easy for Tottenham in recent weeks, but there is time for things to turn around. However, it must happen soon, otherwise Frank could be given his marching orders.